Badkhal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बड़खल): Vijay Pratap Singh of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

87. Badkhal (बड़खल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,75,293 eligible electors, of which 1,50,371 were male, 1,24,908 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 132 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badkhal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Vijay Pratap Singh AAP -- -- Dharambir Bhadana CPI -- -- Jagram Gautam NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Manoj Choudhary BJP -- -- Seema Trikha LEADING JJP -- -- Islamudeen Pappu RLP -- -- Jamil INLD -- -- Ajay Bhadana SS -- -- Mukesh Pehlwan IND -- -- Prem Kapoor

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,22,042 eligible electors, of which 1,22,568 were male, 99,474 female and 14 voters of the third gender. A total of 132 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,34,480.

Badkhal has an elector sex ratio of 830.67.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Seema Trikha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 36609 votes which was 27.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mahender Partap Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12679 votes which was 16.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.25% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 87. Badkhal Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 51.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.23%, while it was 55.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.93%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 240 polling stations in 87. Badkhal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 198.

Extent: 87. Badkhal constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: Ward Nos. 8 and 10 to 14 in Faridabad (Municipal Corporation) of Faridabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badkhal is: 28.4337 77.2688.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Badkhal results.

