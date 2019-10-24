Badli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बादली): Kuldeep Vats of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Badli (बादली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jhajjar district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.65%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,75,575 eligible electors, of which 95,008 were male, 80,567 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,693 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 2583 41.88% Sanjay Kablana LEADING INC 1844 29.90% Kuldeep Vats BJP 1740 28.21% Omprakash Dhankhar IND -- 0.00% Dharmpal JMBP -- 0.00% Manjeet Khudan BSP -- 0.00% Pradeep Raiya NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Ramesh Achary IND -- 0.00% Virender Supplier IND -- 0.00% Sandeep Gulia IND -- 0.00% Vinod Kumar DSPVAD -- 0.00% Sukhbir Prajapati AAP -- 0.00% Surender Nagal INLD -- 0.00% Mahabir Gulia IND -- 0.00% Satender RJP -- 0.00% Naresh Pal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,60,750 eligible electors, of which 86,977 were male, 73,773 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,693 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,37,879.

Badli has an elector sex ratio of 848.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Om Parkash Dhankar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 9266 votes which was 8.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.47% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Naresh Kumar of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 13358 votes which was 14.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.73% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 65. Badli Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.87%, while it was 65.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 206 polling stations in 65. Badli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 167.

Extent: 65. Badli constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhajjar district of Haryana: KCs Kasani, machhrauli and Jhajjar-II of Jhajjar Tehsil and KC Badli of Bahadurgarh Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badli is: 28.5144 76.6552.

