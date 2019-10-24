Badnapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बदनापूर): Kuche Narayan Tilakchand of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

102. Badnapur (बदनापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,601 eligible electors, of which 1,61,558 were male, 1,46,043 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badnapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3738 45.86% Kuche Narayan Tilakchand LEADING NCP 3496 42.89% Choudhari Rupkumar Alias Bablu Nehrulal VBA 497 6.10% Rajendra Magre NOTA 67 0.82% Nota IND 62 0.76% Vishnu Bhagaji Ingole MNS 59 0.72% Bhosle Rajendra Raghunath IND 45 0.55% Rahuldev Dadarao Bhalerao IND 45 0.55% Rahul Madhukar Kharat IND 35 0.43% Dr. Ashvini Sadashiv Gaikwad BSP 30 0.37% Dnyaneshwar Hiraman Garbade IND 22 0.27% Bhalerao Kakasaheb Baburao IND 17 0.21% Ratan Asaram Landge IND 16 0.20% Gachande Rajaram Suryabhan IND 12 0.15% Babasaheb Haribhau Kharat IND 10 0.12% Chabukswar Rahul Niranjan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,737 eligible electors, of which 1,47,026 were male, 1,29,711 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,459.

Badnapur has an elector sex ratio of 903.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kuche Narayan Tilakchand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23495 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.21% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Santosh Vasantlal Sambre of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18908 votes which was 12.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 102. Badnapur Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.53%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.8%, while it was 62.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.73%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 102. Badnapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 102. Badnapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Badnapur Tehsil, Bhokardan Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Hasnabad and Rajur, Ambad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Jamkhed, Dhangar Pimpri, Ambad and Ambad (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badnapur is: 20.0415 75.7625.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Badnapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.