Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Badnapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बदनापूर): Kuche Narayan Tilakchand of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Badnapur (बदनापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Kuche Narayan Tilakchand
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Badnapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बदनापूर): Kuche Narayan Tilakchand of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Badnapur (बदनापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

102. Badnapur (बदनापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Jalna district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.27%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.52%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,07,601 eligible electors, of which 1,61,558 were male, 1,46,043 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badnapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3738
45.86%
Kuche Narayan Tilakchand
NCP
3496
42.89%
Choudhari Rupkumar Alias Bablu Nehrulal
VBA
497
6.10%
Rajendra Magre
NOTA
67
0.82%
Nota
IND
62
0.76%
Vishnu Bhagaji Ingole
MNS
59
0.72%
Bhosle Rajendra Raghunath
IND
45
0.55%
Rahuldev Dadarao Bhalerao
IND
45
0.55%
Rahul Madhukar Kharat
IND
35
0.43%
Dr. Ashvini Sadashiv Gaikwad
BSP
30
0.37%
Dnyaneshwar Hiraman Garbade
IND
22
0.27%
Bhalerao Kakasaheb Baburao
IND
17
0.21%
Ratan Asaram Landge
IND
16
0.20%
Gachande Rajaram Suryabhan
IND
12
0.15%
Babasaheb Haribhau Kharat
IND
10
0.12%
Chabukswar Rahul Niranjan

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,737 eligible electors, of which 1,47,026 were male, 1,29,711 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 163 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,459.

Badnapur has an elector sex ratio of 903.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kuche Narayan Tilakchand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23495 votes which was 12.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.21% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Santosh Vasantlal Sambre of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18908 votes which was 12.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 36.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 102. Badnapur Assembly segment of Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. Jalna Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.53%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 67.8%, while it was 62.06 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 0.73%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 102. Badnapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 102. Badnapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalna district of Maharashtra: Badnapur Tehsil, Bhokardan Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Hasnabad and Rajur, Ambad Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Jamkhed, Dhangar Pimpri, Ambad and Ambad (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badnapur is: 20.0415 75.7625.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Badnapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram