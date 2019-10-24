Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Badnera Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बडनेरा): Ravi Rana of IND Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Badnera (बडनेरा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
37. Badnera (बडनेरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.
- 2019 Results
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,55,280 eligible electors, of which 1,81,042 were male, 1,74,222 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 253 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,12,684 eligible electors, of which 1,61,917 were male, 1,50,767 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 253 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,75,076.
Badnera has an elector sex ratio of 962.33.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ravi Rana of IND won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 7419 votes which was 4.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 26.06% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Ravi Rana of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18771 votes which was 12.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 46.93% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 37. Badnera Assembly segment of Amravati Lok Sabha constituency. Amravati Parliament seat was won by IND.
Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.21%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 57.46%, while it was 56.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.25%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 37. Badnera constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 300.
Extent: 37. Badnera constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Amravati Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Amravati and Badnera, Amravati (Municipal Corporation)–Ward No. 6 to 18, 32 to 40, 57 to 61, 72,73, Bhatkuli Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle – Bhatkuli and Nimbha.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badnera is: 20.9002 77.5713.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Badnera results.
