Badshahpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बादशाहपुर): Rakesh Daultabad Leads

Badshahpur (बादशाहपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Gurgaon district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,96,281 eligible electors, of which 2,09,529 were male, 1,86,742 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 796 service voters had also registered to vote.

Badshahpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 4482 61.05% Rakesh Daultabad LEADING BJP 2860 38.95% Manish Yadav SUCI(C) -- 0.00% Ram Kishan Prajapat LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Dr. Satish Yadav IND -- 0.00% Ravinder Yadav NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Rakesh Bhardwaj IND -- 0.00% Hemant Kumar INLD -- 0.00% Sonu Thakran BSP -- 0.00% Mahabir SWAI -- 0.00% Maman Yadav IND -- 0.00% Gajender INC -- 0.00% Rao Kamalbir Singh (mintu) JJP -- 0.00% Rishi Raj Rana BSCP -- 0.00% Chander Pal IND -- 0.00% Sandeep Naruka

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,17,474 eligible electors, of which 1,67,692 were male, 1,49,782 female and 10 voters of the third gender. A total of 796 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,26,206.

Badshahpur has an elector sex ratio of 891.25.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Narbir Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 18132 votes which was 8.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dharam Pal of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 11385 votes which was 7.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.59% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 76. Badshahpur Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57.6%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.56%, while it was 64.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.96%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 362 polling stations in 76. Badshahpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 297.

Extent: 76. Badshahpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Gurgaon district of Haryana: PCs Dhankot, Wazirpur, Sarhol, Bajghera, Daultabad, Budhera and Garhi Harsaru of Gurgaon KC, KC Badshahpur, PCs Patli Hajipur, Khetawas, Sultanpur, Mubarikpur and Farukhnagar of Farukhnagar KC of Gurgaon Tehsil and PC Shikohpur of Sohna KC of Sohna Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Badshahpur is: 28.4303 76.9043.

