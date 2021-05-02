Baduria Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baduria Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

99. Baduria (बदुरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baduria is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.98%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,241 eligible electors, of which 1,23,866 were male, 1,19,372 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baduria in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,537 eligible electors, of which 1,14,637 were male, 1,08,900 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,461 eligible electors, of which 97,743 were male, 90,718 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baduria in 2016 was 662. In 2011, there were 488.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Abdur Rahim Quazi of INC won in this seat by defeating Amir Ali of TMC by a margin of 22,245 votes which was 11.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdul Gaffar Quazi of INC won in this seat defeating Md. Shelim Gain of CPIM by a margin of 22,960 votes which was 13.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 99. Baduria Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baduria are: Abdur Rahim Quazi (TMC), Abdus Sattar (INC), Gopal Das (BSP), Sukalyan Baidya (BJP), Nitai Krishna Pal (SUCOIC), Safikul Islam Dafadar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.81%, while it was 89.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 99. Baduria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

99. Baduria constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Aturia, Bagjola, Bajitpur, Chandipur, Chhatra, South Jadurhati, North jadurhati, Jagannathpur, Jasikati Atghara, Nayabastia Milani, Raghunathpur and Sayesta nagar-II GPs of CDB Baduria and 2. Baduria (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Baduria is 182 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baduria is: 22°45’35.3"N 88°47’47.8"E.

