Bagaha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bagaha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bagaha (बगहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Bagaha is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,97,050 eligible electors, of which 1,59,500 were male, 1,37,233 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagaha in 2020 is =CP6/CM6*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,72,228 eligible electors, of which 1,47,820 were male, 1,24,393 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,155 eligible electors, of which 1,25,481 were male, 1,04,674 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagaha in 2015 was 158. In 2010, there were 83.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raghaw Sharan Pandey of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bhishm Sahani of JDU by a margin of 8,183 votes which was 4.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.45% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Prabhat Ranjan Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Ram Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 49,055 votes which was 36.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 50.4% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 4. Bagaha Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bagaha are: Jayesh Manglam Singh (INC), Ram Singh (BJP), Atul Kumar Shukla (LSPL), Umesh Gupta (RJSBP), Dalsingar Ram (BHMP), Durgesh Singh Chauhan (BLND), Purnmasi Ram (JSHD), Manoj Kumar (BJJD), Radheshyam Yadav (FKP), Shesh Nath Chaudhary (BRD), Sita Shah (PP), Suresh Mukhiya (JP S), Kamran Aziz (IND), Manoj Kumar Rao (IND), Raghaw Sharan Pandey (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.1%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 61.59%, while it was 58.2% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 282 polling stations in 4. Bagaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 249. In 2010 there were 230 polling stations.

Extent:

4. Bagaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Bagaha inlcluding Nagar Parishad Bagaha; Gram Panchayats Bairagi, Sonbarsha, Vairati Bariarwa, Kharhat Tribhauni, Chamawalia and Paikwalia Maryadpur of Sidhaw Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Bagaha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bagaha is 466.86 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bagaha is: 27°06'23.0"N 84°12'00.0"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.