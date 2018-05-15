GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bagalkot Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP Candidate Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath Wins

Live election result of 24 Bagalkot constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bagalkot MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:35 PM IST
Bagalkot (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,26,012 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,038 are male, 1,12,866 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.77 and the approximate literacy rate is 74%
Live Status BJP Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8565353.03%Veerabhadrayya (Veeranna) Charantimath
INC6971943.17%Meti Hullappa Yamanappa
NOTA19021.18%Nota
BSP9960.62%Mohan Mallikarjun Jigalur
BRPP9310.58%Parashuram Laxman Neelnaik
IND7560.47%Mohammed Saleem Dongrisab Pathan
IND3880.24%Hiremath Veerabhadrayya Rudrayya
PPP2360.15%Mallinath Erannayya Hiremath
IND2270.14%Manohar Somappa Meti
IND2010.12%Amarasab Noorsab Punekar
INCP1820.11%Mosheen Khan Munira Ahmad Khaji
IND1710.11%Babusha Dastagirasab Rolli Urf R.D. Babhu
IND1490.09%Nagaraj Shivaputrappa Kalakutagar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,900 votes (2.07%) securing 48.74% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.55%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,246 votes (8.36%) registering 42.02% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.37%.

Check the table below for Bagalkot live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

