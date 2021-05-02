Bagdah Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bagdah Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

94. Bagdah (बगदह), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Bagdah is part of 14. Bangaon Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 53.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,740 eligible electors, of which 1,43,241 were male, 1,33,493 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagdah in 2021 is 932.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,58,139 eligible electors, of which 1,35,667 were male, 1,22,472 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,03,624 eligible electors, of which 1,06,361 were male, 97,264 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagdah in 2016 was 1,107. In 2011, there were 824.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dulal Chandra Bar of INC won in this seat by defeating Upendra Nath Biswas of TMC by a margin of 12,236 votes which was 5.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.64% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Upendra Nath Biswas of TMC won in this seat defeating Mrinal Kanti Sikdar of AIFB by a margin of 20,956 votes which was 12.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 94. Bagdah Assembly segment of Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangaon Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bagdah are: Kirttaniya Prabir (Bapi) (INC), Paritosh Kumar Saha (TMC), Biswajit Das (BJP), Santosh Biswas (BSP), Pradip Kumar Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.67%, while it was 85.24% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 379 polling stations in 94. Bagdah constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 284. In 2011 there were 254 polling stations.

EXTENT:

94. Bagdah constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bagda 2. Gangrapota, Sundarpur and Tengra GPs of CDB Bangaon. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bagdah is 272 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bagdah is: 23°10’39.0"N 88°50’46.3"E.

