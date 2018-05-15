GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bagepalli Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate S N Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) Wins

Live election result of 140 Bagepalli constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bagepalli MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:12 PM IST
Bagepalli (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikkaballapur district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chikkballapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,94,781 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,085 are male, 97,655 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.57 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%
Live Status INC S.N.Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli) Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6571039.94%S.N.Subbareddy(Chinnakayalapalli)
CPI(M)5169731.42%G.V. Sreeramareddy
JD(S)3830223.28%Dr. C.R. Manohar
BJP41402.52%Saikumar.P.
SP8510.52%Tahseen Taj
IND8450.51%Gunjuru R Srinivasa Reddy
IND7200.44%A.N.Narendra Melina Appireddy Halli
NOTA6800.41%Nota
IND4240.26%T.S.Somashekar
IND3000.18%T.Ramappa
SJP(A)1900.12%R.Muniraju
IND1550.09%Uttamkumar.V
LAD1410.09%N.Narshimamurthy
IND1330.08%S.N.Govindareddy
PPOI1260.08%H.N.Ramakrishna Reddy
AIMEP1140.07%B.A.Babajan

IND won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 30,755 votes (20.44%) securing 44.01% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 85.55%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 938 votes (0.75%) registering 25.86% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.6%.

Check the table below for Bagepalli live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

