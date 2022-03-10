Bageshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Laxmi Devi (SP), Balkrishna (IND), Dinesh Ram (IND), Bharav Nath Tamta (IND), Ranjeet Das (INC), Chandan Ram Dass (BJP), Om Prakash (BSP), Basant Kumar (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.01%, which is -0.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chandan Ram Dass of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bageshwar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.47 Bageshwar (बागेश्वर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand. Bageshwar is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.06% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.4%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,18,311 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 60,028 were male and 58,283 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bageshwar in 2022 is: 971 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,12,712 eligible electors, of which 57,837 were male,54,875 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 99,035 eligible electors, of which 50,170 were male, 48,865 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bageshwar in 2017 was 2,768. In 2012, there were 2,213 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chandan Ram Dass of BJP won in this seat defeating Balkrishan of INC by a margin of 14,567 which was 21.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.08% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chandan Ram Dass of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Prasad Tamta of INC by a margin of 1,911 votes which was 3.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47 Bageshwar Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Bageshwar are: Laxmi Devi (SP), Balkrishna (IND), Dinesh Ram (IND), Bharav Nath Tamta (IND), Ranjeet Das (INC), Chandan Ram Dass (BJP), Om Prakash (BSP), Basant Kumar (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 60.11%, while it was 60.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bageshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.47 Bageshwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 177. In 2012, there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.47 Bageshwar comprises of the following areas of Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand: 1-Garur Tehsil; KC Kafaligair, Panchayats 13-Talla Katayur, 15-Dug Bageshwar, 21-Rawaikhal of Bageshwar KC and Bageshwar Municipality Board of 2-Bageshwar Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Bageshwar constituency, which are: Kapkote, Gangolihat, Almora, Someshwar, Dwarahat, Karnprayag, Tharali. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bageshwar is approximately 665 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bageshwar is: 29°51’54.0"N 79°41’02.8"E.

