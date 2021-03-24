politics

Baghbar Candidate List: Key Contests in Baghbar Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Baghbar Candidate List: Key Contests in Baghbar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Baghbar Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Baghbar seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sherman Ali Ahmed of INC won from this seat beating Sheikh Abdul Hamid of AIUDF by a margin of 43,433 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sherman Ali Ahmed of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Rajib Ahmed of INC by a margin of 32,121 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Baghbar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Baghbor constituency are: Hasinara Khatun of BJP, Sherman Ali Ahmed of CONG

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:46 IST