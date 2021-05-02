Baghbar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baghbar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

45. Baghbar (बागबहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with . Baghbar is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,834 eligible electors, of which 85,783 were male, 80,048 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baghbar in 2021 is 933.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,44,982 eligible electors, of which 75,011 were male, 69,971 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,08,076 eligible electors, of which 57,405 were male, 50,671 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baghbar in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 25.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Sherman Ali Ahmed of INC won in this seat by defeating Sheikh Abdul Hamid of AIUDF by a margin of 43,433 votes which was 34.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sherman Ali Ahmed of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Rajib Ahmed of INC by a margin of 32,121 votes which was 34.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 64.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 45. Baghbar Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Baghbar are: Rajib Ahmed (AIUDF), Sherman Ali Ahmed (INC), Hasinara Khatun (BJP), Abdul Aziz (VPI), Salim Khan (BRP), Jahidul Islam (JDU), Moshwaraf Hussein (NRMPI), Rejaul Karim (RPIA), Lil Chan Uddin (RPIA), Afil Uddin Talukdar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 91.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.88%, while it was 86.81% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 45. Baghbar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 160. In 2011 there were 153 polling stations.

EXTENT:

45. Baghbar constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Baghbar thana [excluding Jania (Part) and Titapani mouzas] in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Baghbar is 500 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baghbar is: 26°11’29.8"N 90°50’12.1"E.

