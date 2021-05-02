Baghmundi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baghmundi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

240. Baghmundi (बाघमुंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baghmundi is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,49,316 eligible electors, of which 1,27,513 were male, 1,21,799 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baghmundi in 2021 is 955.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,23,462 eligible electors, of which 1,15,044 were male, 1,08,418 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,018 eligible electors, of which 99,277 were male, 92,741 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baghmundi in 2016 was 109. In 2011, there were 54.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nepal Mahata of INC won in this seat by defeating Samir Mahato of TMC by a margin of 8,587 votes which was 4.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nepal Mahata of INC won in this seat defeating Mangal Mahato of AIFB by a margin of 17,644 votes which was 11.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 240. Baghmundi Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baghmundi are: Debranjan Mahato (AIFB), Nepal Chandra Mahato (INC), Sushanta Mahato (TMC), Ashutosh Mahato (AJSUP), Pashupati Mahato (AMB), Mrityunjoy Singh Babu (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.08%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.22%, while it was 81.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 240. Baghmundi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

240. Baghmundi constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Jhalda-I, 2. Jhalda (M), 3. CDB Baghmundi and 4. Hetgugui and Sirkabad GPs of CDB Arsha. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Baghmundi is 804 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baghmundi is: 23°15’40.3"N 86°00’11.9"E.

