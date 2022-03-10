Baghpat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Baghpat seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohd Ahmed Hameed (RLD), Naveen Kumar (AAP), Rasid (PPA), Arun Kasana (BSP), Maharaj Singh (IND), Anil (INC), Vinod Kumar (INAPI), Parmod Kumar Goswami (SIP), Vinay Kasana (IND), Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Renu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.3%, which is 2.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yogesh Dhama of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.52 Baghpat (बागपत) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Baghpat is part of Baghpat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.01%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 329441 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,701 were male and 1,43,738 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baghpat in 2019 was: 774 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,90,920 eligible electors, of which 1,68,961 were male,1,32,372 female and 27 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,492 eligible electors, of which 1,49,893 were male, 1,13,590 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baghpat in 2017 was 532. In 2012, there were 1,136 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogesh Dhama of BJP won in this seat defeating Ahmed Hameed of BSP by a margin of 31,360 which was 15.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hemlata Chaudhary of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kawkab Hameed Khan of RLD by a margin of 7,663 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 34.54% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 52 Baghpat Assembly segment of the 11. Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Baghpat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Baghpat are: Mohd Ahmed Hameed (RLD), Naveen Kumar (AAP), Rasid (PPA), Arun Kasana (BSP), Maharaj Singh (IND), Anil (INC), Vinod Kumar (INAPI), Parmod Kumar Goswami (SIP), Vinay Kasana (IND), Yogesh Dhama (BJP), Renu (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.93%, while it was 62.6% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baghpat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.52 Baghpat Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 288. In 2012, there were 263 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.52 Baghpat comprises of the following areas of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh: 3 Khekra Tehsil; KC 2 Pilana, Panchayats 1 Baghpat, 2 Pali, 3 Pawla Bagamabad, 4 Tatiri of 1 Baghpat KC, Baghpat MB, Aminagar Sarai Nagar Panchayat and Agarwal Mandi Nagar Panchayat of 2 Baghpat Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Baghpat constituency, which are: Siwalkhas, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Loni, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sonipat district of Haryana and Delhi.

The total area covered by Baghpat is approximately 403 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baghpat is: 28°54’14.4"N 77°20’25.1"E.

