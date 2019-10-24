Baglan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बागलाण): Dilip Manglu Borse of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

116. Baglan (बागलाण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nashik district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 34.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,76,599 eligible electors, of which 1,45,018 were male, 1,31,580 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 578 service voters had also registered to vote.

Baglan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 24521 59.51% Dilip Manglu Borse LEADING NCP 15679 38.05% Dipika Sanjay Chavan IND 428 1.04% Pandit Dodha Borse IND 323 0.78% Gulab Mahadu Gavit BSP 256 0.62% Anjanabai Ananda More IND -- 0.00% Rakesh Pandurang Ghode NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,48,555 eligible electors, of which 1,31,524 were male, 1,17,031 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 578 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,388.

Baglan has an elector sex ratio of 907.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Dipika Sanjay of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4181 votes which was 2.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 43.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Umaji Manglu Borse of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2562 votes which was 2.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 45.31% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 116. Baglan Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 59.94%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.02%, while it was 51.37 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.08%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 280 polling stations in 116. Baglan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 263.

Extent: 116. Baglan constituency comprises of the following areas of Nashik district of Maharashtra: Baglan Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baglan is: 20.7061 74.1601.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baglan results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.