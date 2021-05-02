Bagnan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bagnan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

180. Bagnan (बगनान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bagnan is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,31,052 eligible electors, of which 1,17,434 were male, 1,13,608 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bagnan in 2021 is 967.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,509 eligible electors, of which 1,09,043 were male, 1,01,464 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,651 eligible electors, of which 96,134 were male, 84,517 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bagnan in 2016 was 118. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Arunava Sen(Raja) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Mina Mukherjee Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 30,197 votes which was 16.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arunava Sen (Raja) of TMC won in this seat defeating Akkel Ali Khan of CPIM by a margin of 19,270 votes which was 12.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 180. Bagnan Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bagnan are: Anupam Mallik (BJP), Arunava Sen (Raja) (TMC), Sk Bosir Ahmed (CPIM), Pampa Sarkar Bera (SUCOIC), Ramesh Khanra (IND), Subhasish Adhikary (IND), Sanjit Patra (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.95%, while it was 85.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 321 polling stations in 180. Bagnan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 242. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

180. Bagnan constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Bagnan-II, 2. Bagnan-I, Bagnan-II, Bangalpur, Haturia-I, Haturia-II and Khalore of CDB Bagnan-I. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Bagnan is 120 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bagnan is: 22°27’04.3"N 87°57’45.4"E.

