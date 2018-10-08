Bags With Minister's Image on Them Seized in Poll-bound MP

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district seized around 2,000 bags carrying images of state Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya in connection with the implementation of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound state.The election code of conduct came into force in Madhya Pradesh Saturday after the Election Commission announced poll dates for five states.MP will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be carried out on December 11.Following a complaint, a team comprising police and district authorities Sunday seized 2,000 bags, containing sanitary pads and soaps among other things, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Choukse said.These bags carried an image of Malaiya, the official said, adding that such articles could not be distributed as it would violate the model code of conduct that has come into force in the state.He informed that they were meant for a centre run by the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission that imparts training to members of self help groups (SHGs).These bags were seized from different places and a case under relevant sections of the Public Representative Act and IPC has been registered against SHG manager Akhilesh Shukla and driver Lalchand Ahirwar.The two were carrying 600 such bags to a village, the SDM added.