Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Bahadurgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बहादुरगढ़): Rajinder Singh Joon of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bahadurgarh (बहादुरगढ़) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Rajinder Singh Joon
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Bahadurgarh (बहादुरगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jhajjar district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.65%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,18,065 eligible electors, of which 1,18,171 were male, 99,865 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,088 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bahadurgarh Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JJP
4296
54.57%
Sanjay Dalal
INLD
1829
23.23%
Nafe Singh Rathee
BJP
1748
22.20%
Naresh Kaushik
SUCI(C)
--
0.00%
Bharat Mandauthi
AAP
--
0.00%
Anita
IND
--
0.00%
Jagdish
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Parveen Kumar
LKSK(P)
--
0.00%
Kishan Lal Panchal
IND
--
0.00%
Mandeep Singh
RAMP
--
0.00%
Ramu Prajapati
INC
--
0.00%
Rajinder Singh Joon
IND
--
0.00%
Devdutt
PPI(D)
--
0.00%
Ved Parkash
IND
--
0.00%
Sunil Kumar
BSP
--
0.00%
Ashish
SS
--
0.00%
Naval Naveen
IND
--
0.00%
Virender

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,86,207 eligible electors, of which 1,02,095 were male, 84,112 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,088 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,34,227.

Bahadurgarh has an elector sex ratio of 845.09.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Naresh Kaushik of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4882 votes which was 3.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.96% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajinder Singh Joon of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 19352 votes which was 21.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.28% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 64. Bahadurgarh Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.1%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.11%, while it was 66.51 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 220 polling stations in 64. Bahadurgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 173.

Extent: 64. Bahadurgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhajjar district of Haryana: KC Bahadurgarh-I, PCs Asauda Siwan, Bahamnoli, Kanoda, Kulasi, Kheri Jasaur, Jasaur Kheri and Asauda Todran of Bahadurgarh-II KC and Bahadurgarh (Municipal Council) of Bahadurgarh Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bahadurgarh is: 28.7553 76.891.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bahadurgarh results.

