Baharampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baharampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

72. Baharampur (बरहाम्पुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baharampur is part of 10. Baharampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,065 eligible electors, of which 1,27,526 were male, 1,32,526 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baharampur in 2021 is 1039.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,36,629 eligible electors, of which 1,18,222 were male, 1,18,405 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,158 eligible electors, of which 1,04,758 were male, 1,01,400 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baharampur in 2016 was 762. In 2011, there were 530.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Manoj Chakraborty of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Sujata Banerjee of TMC by a margin of 92,273 votes which was 49.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 67.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manoj Chakraborty of INC won in this seat defeating Tarit Kumar Brahmachari of RSP by a margin of 43,313 votes which was 25.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 72. Baharampur Assembly segment of Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Baharampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baharampur are: Naru Gopal Mukherjee (TMC), Manoj Chakraborty (INC), Sajal Sen (BSP), Subrata Maitra (Kanchan) (BJP), Goutam Ghosh (Dwarak Ghosh) (SUCOIC), Rekha Roy (BJMP), Sujit Kumar Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.88%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.72%, while it was 81.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 72. Baharampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 292. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

72. Baharampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. Baharampur (M), 2. Bhakuri-I, Daulatabad, Gurudaspur, Hatinagar and Manindranagar GPs of CDB Baharampur.. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Baharampur is 107 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baharampur is: 24°06’24.8"N 88°19’07.7"E.

