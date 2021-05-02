Bahour Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bahour Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

23. Bahour (बहौर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram, Cuddalore Districts). Bahour is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 29,515 eligible electors, of which 13,619 were male, 15,891 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bahour in 2021 is 1167.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 27,950 eligible electors, of which 13,017 were male, 14,931 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,790 eligible electors, of which 11,836 were male, 12,954 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bahour in 2016 was 33. In 2011, there were 25.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, Danavelou, N. of INC won in this seat by defeating Thiagarajan, T. of AINRC by a margin of 2,807 votes which was 11.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, T. Thiagarajan of AINRC won in this seat defeating R. Radhakrishnan of INC by a margin of 2,055 votes which was 8.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 53.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 23. Bahour Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Bahour are: R Senthilkumar (DMK), N Dhanavelou (AINRC), S Gnanapragash (NTK), A Thiyagu (IJK), C Dinesh (MNM), S Baskaran (PCDMP), P Velmurugan (AMMK), P Velu (DMDK), T Palanisamy (IND), N Ponnammal (IND), A Murugan (IND), Ramalingam V (IND), V Ruthiramoorthy (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.51%, while it was 92.88% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 23. Bahour constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 32. In 2011 there were 32 polling stations.

Extent:

23. Bahour constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Bahour Commune Panchayat (Part)- Irulansandai, Bahour, Outchimedu, Parikalpet, Kuruvinatham, Kaduvanur and Manapattu. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Bahour is 31 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bahour is: 11°47’57.8"N 79°45’19.4"E .

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bahour results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Puducherry Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here