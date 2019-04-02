Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra Pradesh

Politics in Andhra Pradesh has been inspired by celluloid characters for long, and even before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the narrative revolves around the super hit movie ‘Bahubali’ and its characters.Leaders from various political parties are referring to characters of SS Rajamouli directed ‘Bahubali’ to criticise their opponents and score a political point.Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu with Bhallaladeva in his recent public meeting in Rajahmundry.Naidu fired back on Modi’s comments and countered him by comparing with ‘Bijjaladeva’.Babu said, “YSRCP president Jaganmohan Reddy is a ‘Bhallaladeva’ and Modi is a ‘Bijjaladeva’ who are planning conspiracies in the state. Everyone among five crore people in Andhra is a Bahubali.”He also claimed that in the upcoming polls, Bijjaladeva and Bhallala will not be able to do anything.Meanwhile, Naidu’s son and state minister Nara Lokesh tweeted that the ‘Kalakeyas’ are stopping the state from getting a special category status and Modi is playing character of ‘Bhallaladeva’ while described his father as ‘Bahubali’.Countering to Lokesh’s comment, president of BJP Kanna Laxmi Narayana said that if Naidu is a ‘Bahubali’, Lokesh will be ‘Kattappa’ who backstabbed Bahubali.“This type of criticisms are not new in politics. ‘Bahubali’ characters are known to everyone. The movie reflects the present political situation even it is mythological and the characters are well designed,” said Vijayawada based journalist Anil Kumar.He also stated that the criticism should not be personal and not hurt the individual or society.