English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Baijayant Jay Panda, Former BJD Leader, Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Panda, who had a bitter falling out with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".
File photo of former Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda.
Loading...
New Delhi: Baijayant Jay Panda, who quit Naveeen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) last year, joined the BJP on Monday.
Panda, who had a bitter falling out with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".
At the time of his suspension from the parent party, Panda was thought to be leaning towards the BJP. Not having campaigned for BJD candidates in elections to panchayati raj institutions even in his own constituency, Panda was accused of indulging in "anti-party activities", supporting opposition candidates.
In his parting letter to the BJD chief, Panda said it was “irrefutable clear that the party wants me out”.
"It is with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the kind of politics into which our BJD has descended,” Panda wrote at the time.
Panda, who had a bitter falling out with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".
At the time of his suspension from the parent party, Panda was thought to be leaning towards the BJP. Not having campaigned for BJD candidates in elections to panchayati raj institutions even in his own constituency, Panda was accused of indulging in "anti-party activities", supporting opposition candidates.
In his parting letter to the BJD chief, Panda said it was “irrefutable clear that the party wants me out”.
"It is with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the kind of politics into which our BJD has descended,” Panda wrote at the time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Trailers of the Week: Akshay Kumar Wields Sword in Kesari, Sophie Turner is Fierce in Dark Phoenix
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
- Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results