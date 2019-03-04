Baijayant Jay Panda, Former BJD Leader, Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Baijayant Jay Panda, who quit Naveeen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) last year, joined the BJP on Monday.Panda, who had a bitter falling out with the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, had recently said that he is willing to join hands with anybody "committed to tackling the severe problems that Odisha now faces".At the time of his suspension from the parent party, Panda was thought to be leaning towards the BJP. Not having campaigned for BJD candidates in elections to panchayati raj institutions even in his own constituency, Panda was accused of indulging in "anti-party activities", supporting opposition candidates.In his parting letter to the BJD chief, Panda said it was “irrefutable clear that the party wants me out”."It is with deep anguish, hurt and sorrow that I have decided to quit the kind of politics into which our BJD has descended,” Panda wrote at the time.