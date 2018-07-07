'Bail Gaadi': Modi Takes a Swipe at Congress as its Leaders Fight Cases in Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Congress for being a "bail gaadi" as many of its leaders mired in court cases are busy applying for bail.Several leaders who are called stalwarts of the Congress and former ministers are out on bail these days, Modi said while addressing a rally in Jaipur, punning on the Hindi term for a bullock cart.Earlier today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death. The development comes two days after a court had granted him anticipatory bail. Tharoor had moved the court for anticipatory bail apprehending arrest.On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case till August 1.The high court had on May 31 asked the senior Congress leader to join questioning and cooperate in the investigation as and when called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The CBI, had on the last date of hearing, opposed the anticipatory bail plea saying Chidambaram should have first approached the trial court for relief, instead of the high court.Chidambaram had on May 30 rushed to a trial court for protection from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis case of the Enforcement Directorate before approaching the high court in connection with the INX Media case.Congress president Rahul Gandhi too is fighting a defamation case filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.In December 2015, a Delhi court on granted unconditional bail to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case of cheating and misappropriation.The court also granted bail to the other accused — Congress general secretary Oscar Fernandes, treasurer Motilal Vora and the Gandhi family loyalist Suman Dubey. Sam Pitroda, another accused, did not appear.