Bailhongal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand Wins

Bailahongal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
Bailahongal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
Bailahongal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,82,491 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,786 are male, 90,003 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
Live Status INC Koujalagi. Mahantesh. Shivanand. Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC4704032.49%Koujalagi. Mahantesh. Shivanand.
IND4191828.95%Jagdish. Channappa Metgud
BJP3749825.90%Vishwanath Iranagouda Patil
JD(S)135489.36%Shankar. Bharamappa. Madalagi
IND17671.22%Sunil. L. Guddakayu.
NOTA13520.93%Nota
AIMEP9840.68%Duragamma Basappa Yarazaravi
IND6930.48%Mahadev Somappa. Karabasannavar

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,621 votes (2.86%) securing 32.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.73%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,240 votes (8.84%) registering 46.85% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Bailahongal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Check the table below for Bailahongal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

