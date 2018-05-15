English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bailhongal Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress' Koujalagi Mahantesh Shivanand Wins
Bailahongal (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 1,82,491 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 91,786 are male, 90,003 female and 3 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.32 and the approximate literacy rate is 73%
RESULTS 2018
KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,621 votes (2.86%) securing 32.11% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.73%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,240 votes (8.84%) registering 46.85% of the votes polled.
Check the table below for Bailahongal live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
Also Watch
|INC
|Koujalagi. Mahantesh. Shivanand.
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|INC
|47040
|32.49%
|Koujalagi. Mahantesh. Shivanand.
|IND
|41918
|28.95%
|Jagdish. Channappa Metgud
|BJP
|37498
|25.90%
|Vishwanath Iranagouda Patil
|JD(S)
|13548
|9.36%
|Shankar. Bharamappa. Madalagi
|IND
|1767
|1.22%
|Sunil. L. Guddakayu.
|NOTA
|1352
|0.93%
|Nota
|AIMEP
|984
|0.68%
|Duragamma Basappa Yarazaravi
|IND
|693
|0.48%
|Mahadev Somappa. Karabasannavar
