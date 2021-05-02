Baishnabnagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baishnabnagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

54. Baishnabnagar (बैष्णबनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Baishnabnagar is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.86%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,46,646 eligible electors, of which 1,25,890 were male, 1,20,743 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baishnabnagar in 2021 is 959.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,923 eligible electors, of which 1,09,060 were male, 1,02,854 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,72,524 eligible electors, of which 89,158 were male, 83,370 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baishnabnagar in 2016 was 189. In 2011, there were 133.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Swadhin Kumar Sarkar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Azizul Haque of INC by a margin of 4,497 votes which was 2.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Isha Khan Choudhury of INC won in this seat defeating Biswanath Ghosh of CPIM by a margin of 5,023 votes which was 3.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 54. Baishnabnagar Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baishnabnagar are: Azizul Hoque (INC), Chandana Sarkar (TMC), Nikhil Chandra Mandal (BSP), Swadhin Kumar Sarkar (BJP), Kurban Ansari (IND), Samir Ghosh (IND), Harendranath Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.74%, while it was 84.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 54. Baishnabnagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 224. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

54. Baishnabnagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kaliachak-III. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Baishnabnagar is 220 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baishnabnagar is: 24°46’23.9"N 88°00’33.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Baishnabnagar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here