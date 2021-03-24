politics

Baithalangso Candidate List: Key Contests in Baithalangso Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Baithalangso (ST) constituency are: Roop Sing Terang of BJP, Augustine Enghee of CONG

Baithalangso Assembly constituency in Hamren district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Baithalangso seat is part of the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr.Mansing Rongpi of INC won from this seat beating Arun Terang of BJP by a margin of 9,519 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Mansing Rongpi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Jotson Bey of IND by a margin of 9,338 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Autonomous District Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Baithalangso Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:05 IST