Bajpatti Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bajpatti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bajpatti (बाजपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Bajpatti is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,11,021 eligible electors, of which 1,64,987 were male, 1,45,788 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bajpatti in 2020 is =CP29/CM29*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,84,002 eligible electors, of which 1,51,225 were male, 1,32,777 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,42,897 eligible electors, of which 1,29,958 were male, 1,12,939 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bajpatti in 2015 was 235. In 2010, there were 196.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dr Ranju Geeta of JDU won in this seat by defeating Rekha Kumari of BLSP by a margin of 16,946 votes which was 10.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.3% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ranju Geeta of JDU won in this seat defeating Md. Anwarul Haque of RJD by a margin of 3,420 votes which was 2.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.52% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 27. Bajpatti Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 22 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bajpatti are: Md. Intakhab Alam (LJP), Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD), Dr. Ranju Geeta (JDU), Rekha Kumari (RLSP), Shakil Ahamad (NCP), Md. Anisur Rahaman (JAPL), Naresh Sah (KPOI), Prabodh Kumar Sharma (LJPS), Bhola Sahni (HSJP), Mosadre Alam Kuraishi (RSMJP), Mohammad Aftab (BSLP), Md. Shoaib Khan (INL), Sarvesh Thakur (NJP), Saiyad Neyaz Ahamad (RUC), Md. Iftekhar (IND), Devendra Jha (IND), Nagendra Mishra (IND), Mukesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Ramnihora Sah (IND), Subodh Sah (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.72%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.64%, while it was 47.81% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 27. Bajpatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 248 polling stations.

Extent:

27. Bajpatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Bajpatti and Bokhara; Gram Panchayats Birar, Bhadiyan, Janipur, Bahera Jahidpur, Dorpur, Majhaur, Rasulganj Urf Koili, Nanpur Uttari, Nanpur Dakshini, Dadri, Sirsi and Gauri of Nanpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Bajpatti seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bajpatti is 284.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bajpatti is: 26°27'38.2"N 85°38'52.8"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.