Bajpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bajpur seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Rajesh Kumar (BJP), Yashpal Arya (INC), Dhanraj Bharti (SP), Sunita Tamta (AAP), Manju Arya (IND), Vijay Pal Singh (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.47%, which is -5.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yashpal Arya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bajpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.64 Bajpur (Bazpur) (बाजपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Bajpur is part of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 7.75%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.1%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,51,666 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 79,329 were male and 72,333 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bajpur in 2022 is: 912 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,36,192 eligible electors, of which 72,394 were male,63,798 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,09,343 eligible electors, of which 58,565 were male, 50,778 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bajpur in 2017 was 460. In 2012, there were 387 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Yashpal Arya of BJP won in this seat defeating Suneeta Tamta of INC by a margin of 12,636 which was 12.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.75% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Yashpal Arya of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajesh Kumar of BJP by a margin of 15,131 votes which was 18.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.94% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 64 Bajpur Assembly segment of the 4. Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Bhatt of BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat defeating Harish Rawat of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Bajpur are: Rajesh Kumar (BJP), Yashpal Arya (INC), Dhanraj Bharti (SP), Sunita Tamta (AAP), Manju Arya (IND), Vijay Pal Singh (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.54%, while it was 76.73% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bajpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.64 Bajpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 152. In 2012, there were 145 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.64 Bajpur comprises of the following areas of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand: Panchayats 2-Rajpura Rani, 4-Barkhera Pandey, 5-Dabhura of 2-Painga KC, Panchayats 9-Dhakiya Kalan, 15-Partappur, 16-Kundeshwari of 3-Kashipur KC and Mahaua Kheraganj TAC of 4-Kashipur Tehsil; Panchayats 3-Maholi Jungle, 4-Hazira, 5-Barhaini, 6-Haripura, 7-Baria Daulat, 8-Bhajuwa Nagla of 1-Bajpur-I KC, Panchayats 12-Guljarpur, 13-Rampura Sakar, 14- Sultanpur, 15-Faridpur, 16-Vikrampur, 17-Jogipura, 18-Biraha, 20- Maheshpura, 21-Khusalpur, 22-Ratanpur, 23-Betkheri of 2-Bajpur-II KC, A-M.B. Bajpur, Sultanpur TAC and Banna Khera Forest Range of 6-Bajpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Bajpur constituency, which are: Ramnagar, Kaladhungi, Gadarpur, Kashipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Rampur and Moradabad districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Bajpur is approximately 318 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bajpur is: 29°11’35.9"N 79°06’03.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bajpur results.

