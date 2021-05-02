Balagarh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Balagarh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

191. Balagarh (बालागढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Balagarh is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 38.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,58,517 eligible electors, of which 1,30,803 were male, 1,27,707 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balagarh in 2021 is 976.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,968 eligible electors, of which 1,22,536 were male, 1,15,430 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,853 eligible electors, of which 1,08,677 were male, 99,176 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balagarh in 2016 was 507. In 2011, there were 345.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Ashim Kumar Majhi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Panchu Gopal Mondal of CPIM by a margin of 17,837 votes which was 8.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.36% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asim Kumar Majhi of TMC won in this seat defeating Bhuban Pramanick of CPIM by a margin of 21,583 votes which was 11.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.35% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 191. Balagarh Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Balagarh are: Manoranjan Bapari (TMC), Mahamaya Mondal (CPIM), Subhas Chandra Haldar (BJP), Sukdeb Biswas (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.66%, while it was 88.48% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 191. Balagarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 287. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

191. Balagarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Balagarh, 2. Chandrahati-I, Chandrahati-II, Digsui and Mogra-I GPs of CDB Chunchura-Mogra. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Balagarh is 245 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balagarh is: 23°05’58.9"N 88°24’47.9"E.

