Balaghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Balaghat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Dr Dhal Singh Bisen IND -- -- Ruplal Kutrahe (Samaj Sevak ) Lodhi IND -- -- Rakesh Kumar IND -- -- Meershyam Lilhare Lodhi INC -- -- Madhu Bhagat BSCP -- -- Abhishek Bilhore PBI -- -- Yuvraj Singh Bais APOI -- -- Mukesh Bansod GGP -- -- Jaisingh Tekam BMP -- -- Karan Singh Naagpure IND -- -- Shrimati Manisha Vaid CPI -- -- Ali .M R. Khan MPJVP -- -- Advocate Satyaprakash Shulke (Lodhi) BLRP -- -- Satish Tiwari PPI(D) -- -- Baboo Rajendra Dhoke BPHP -- -- Rajan Masih IND -- -- Kishor Samrite IND -- -- Glg Tandekar IND -- -- Makbool Shah IND -- -- Bodhsingh Bhagat IND -- -- Pitam Borkar IND -- -- Narayan Banjare BSP -- -- Kankar Munjare

15. Balaghat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.73%. The estimated literacy level of Balaghat is 76.46%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bodhsingh Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 96,041 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, K D Deshmukh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,819 votes which was 5.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balaghat was: Bodhsingh Bhagat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,22,670 men, 8,07,049 women and 22 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Balaghat is: 21.8133 80.1917Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বালাঘাট, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); બાલાઘાટ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாலாகாட், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాలాఘాట్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಾಲಾಘಟ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബാൽഘട്ട്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).