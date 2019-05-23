English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Balaghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Balaghat (बालाघाट) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Balaghat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.91% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.73%. The estimated literacy level of Balaghat is 76.46%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bodhsingh Bhagat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 96,041 votes which was 8.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.17% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, K D Deshmukh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 40,819 votes which was 5.39% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.64% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.5% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balaghat was: Bodhsingh Bhagat (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,22,670 men, 8,07,049 women and 22 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Balaghat Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Balaghat is: 21.8133 80.1917
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বালাঘাট, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); બાલાઘાટ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பாலாகாட், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బాలాఘాట్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬಾಲಾಘಟ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബാൽഘട്ട്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Balaghat Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Dr Dhal Singh Bisen
IND
--
--
Ruplal Kutrahe (Samaj Sevak ) Lodhi
IND
--
--
Rakesh Kumar
IND
--
--
Meershyam Lilhare Lodhi
INC
--
--
Madhu Bhagat
BSCP
--
--
Abhishek Bilhore
PBI
--
--
Yuvraj Singh Bais
APOI
--
--
Mukesh Bansod
GGP
--
--
Jaisingh Tekam
BMP
--
--
Karan Singh Naagpure
IND
--
--
Shrimati Manisha Vaid
CPI
--
--
Ali .M R. Khan
MPJVP
--
--
Advocate Satyaprakash Shulke (Lodhi)
BLRP
--
--
Satish Tiwari
PPI(D)
--
--
Baboo Rajendra Dhoke
BPHP
--
--
Rajan Masih
IND
--
--
Kishor Samrite
IND
--
--
Glg Tandekar
IND
--
--
Makbool Shah
IND
--
--
Bodhsingh Bhagat
IND
--
--
Pitam Borkar
IND
--
--
Narayan Banjare
BSP
--
--
Kankar Munjare
