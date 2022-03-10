Balamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Balamau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tilak Chandra (BSP), Rampal Verma (BJP), Rambali Verma (SP), Surendra Kumar (INC), Piyush Premi (AAP), Ramkrishna (BSCP), Anita (IND), Manoj Kumar Verma (IND), Sushila Devi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 54.91%, which is 0.81% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Pal Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.160 Balamau (बालामाऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Balamau is part of Misrikh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 47.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 338427 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,768 were male and 1,55,640 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balamau in 2019 was: 852 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,10,775 eligible electors, of which 1,90,542 were male,1,56,915 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,23,909 eligible electors, of which 1,79,742 were male, 1,44,166 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balamau in 2017 was 79. In 2012, there were 103 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Pal Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Neelu Satyarthi of BSP by a margin of 22,888 which was 12.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anil Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rampal Verma of BSP by a margin of 173 votes which was 0.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.24% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 160 Balamau Assembly segment of the 32. Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Balamau are: Tilak Chandra (BSP), Rampal Verma (BJP), Rambali Verma (SP), Surendra Kumar (INC), Piyush Premi (AAP), Ramkrishna (BSCP), Anita (IND), Manoj Kumar Verma (IND), Sushila Devi (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 54.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 54.1%, while it was 54.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Balamau went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.160 Balamau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 383. In 2012, there were 360 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.160 Balamau comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kallyanmal, 5 Behandar, 6 Balamau, Beniganj Nagar Panchayat, Kachhona Nagar Panchayat and Som (Census Town) of 5 Sandila Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Balamau constituency, which are: Sandila, Safipur, Bangermau, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Sandi, Gopamau, Misrikh, Sidhauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Balamau is approximately 893 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balamau is: 27°08’43.8"N 80°24’54.7"E.

