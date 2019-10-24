Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Balapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बाळापूर): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Balapur (बाळापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Nitinkumar Bhikanrao Tale
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Balapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बाळापूर): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Balapur (बाळापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

29. Balapur (बाळापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Akola district of Maharashtra and is part of Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,95,411 eligible electors, of which 1,54,334 were male, 1,41,077 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 925 service voters had also registered to vote.

Balapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
3456
42.95%
Nitinkumar Bhikanrao Tale
VBA
2782
34.57%
Dr. Dhairyavardhan Haribhau Pundkar
NCP
1196
14.86%
Sangram Gulabrao Gawande
SWP
215
2.67%
Dudhe Tukaram Ukarda
NOTA
109
1.35%
Nota
AIMIM
102
1.27%
Dr. Rahman Khan Haji Kale Khan
MPS(T)
34
0.42%
Dinkar Suryabhan Ranbavale
IND
27
0.34%
Vinod Lalsing Jadhav
BMKP
22
0.27%
Atharkhan Afasarkhan
IND
20
0.25%
Rais Ahmad Shaikh Noor
BSP
20
0.25%
Shaikh Kalim Shaikh Majid
IND
16
0.20%
Ashwajit Kashiram Sirsat
PPI(D)
15
0.19%
Sunita Sudhakar Wankhade
IND
14
0.17%
Sachin Ganpat Sharma
IND
10
0.12%
Nitinkumar Manik Tajane
IND
9
0.11%
Varsha Sanjay Bagade

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,80,085 eligible electors, of which 1,47,650 were male, 1,32,433 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 925 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,924.

Balapur has an elector sex ratio of 914.1.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Baliram Bhagwan Sirskar of BBM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6939 votes which was 4.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BBM had a vote share of 24.54% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Baliram Bhagwan Siraskar of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1590 votes which was 1.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.82% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 29. Balapur Assembly segment of Akola Lok Sabha constituency. Akola Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.28%, while it was 57.39 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.72%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 29. Balapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 312.

Extent: 29. Balapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Akola district of Maharashtra: Balapur Tehsil, Patur Tehsil, 3. Akola Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Ugawa.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Balapur is: 20.4487 76.8672.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Balapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
