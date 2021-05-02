Balarampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Balarampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

239. Balarampur (बलरामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Bokaro, Saraikela-Kharsawan Districts). Balarampur is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,815 eligible electors, of which 1,22,348 were male, 1,15,464 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balarampur in 2021 is 944.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,09,191 eligible electors, of which 1,09,116 were male, 1,00,075 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,112 eligible electors, of which 92,178 were male, 82,934 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balarampur in 2016 was 130. In 2011, there were 57.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shantiram Mahato of TMC won in this seat by defeating Jagadish Mahato of INC by a margin of 10,204 votes which was 5.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Shantiram Mahato of TMC won in this seat defeating Gope Manindra of CPIM by a margin of 10,528 votes which was 7.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 239. Balarampur Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Balarampur are: Anandi Tudu (BSP), Uttam Kumar Bandyopadhyay (INC), Baneswar Mahato (BJP), Shantiram Mahato (TMC), Dipak Kumar (SUCOIC), Sitaram Hansda (APOI), Subhash Mahato (BJMP), Aswini Singh Sardar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.66%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.46%, while it was 81.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 239. Balarampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 242. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

239. Balarampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Balarampur, 2. Chakaltore, Dimdiha, Durku, Garafusra, Lagda and Sonaijuri GPs CDB Purulia-I and 3. Chatu Hansa, Hensla and Puara GPs of CDB Arsha. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Balarampur is 630 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balarampur is: 23°14’21.8"N 86°15’33.5"E.

