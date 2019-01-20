English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Balasaheb Wanted to Oust Congress, Why is Sena Hobnobbing With Them Now, Asks BJP Leader
BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla's remarks came amid uncertainty over prospects of an alliance between the Sena and the BJP for upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections.
File image of Shiv Sena party logo.
Loading...
Nashik: Former journalist and BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla on Sunday wondered if the Shiv Sena is "hobnobbing" with top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, whom the party patriarch late Bal Thackeray wanted to oust from politics for "looting" the country.
Addressing reporters here, Shukla, who had served as the editor of the Sena's Hindi tabloid "Dophar Ka Saamana" before joining the BJP in 2016, said the "panchak" or quintet of the leaders also comprised Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and Ahmad Patel, Treasurer of the Congress.
Shukla's remarks came amid uncertainty over prospects of an alliance between the Sena and the BJP for upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections, and amid growing perception that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is going soft on the Congress chief while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi relentlessly.
"I clearly recall Balasaheb Thackeray's last speech at Sena's 'Vijayadashmi' rally at Shivaji Park in 2012 wherein he had said that this 'Panchak' (the gang of five) which has ruined the life of the common people and looted the country, needs to be ousted from politics.
"I fail to understand why the party (Sena) wants to bring them back....", the BJP national spokesperson said while replying to a query whether Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was warming up to Congress ahead of elections. The Sena had last year announced that it would contest future elections on its own.
Listing out achievements of Modi government, Shukla said the country has listed a "quantum jump" in every field in the last four-and-a-half years of BJP rule. "Now PM Modiji has ensured that each 'paisa' of a rupee reaches the intended beneficiaries unlike during the erstwhile tenure of prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who had himself admitted that when one rupee is released from Delhi, only 10 'paisa' reaches to the targeted persons," Shukla said. He said the Central government is executing 129 welfare schemes in different part of the country.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Addressing reporters here, Shukla, who had served as the editor of the Sena's Hindi tabloid "Dophar Ka Saamana" before joining the BJP in 2016, said the "panchak" or quintet of the leaders also comprised Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and Ahmad Patel, Treasurer of the Congress.
Shukla's remarks came amid uncertainty over prospects of an alliance between the Sena and the BJP for upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections, and amid growing perception that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is going soft on the Congress chief while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi relentlessly.
"I clearly recall Balasaheb Thackeray's last speech at Sena's 'Vijayadashmi' rally at Shivaji Park in 2012 wherein he had said that this 'Panchak' (the gang of five) which has ruined the life of the common people and looted the country, needs to be ousted from politics.
"I fail to understand why the party (Sena) wants to bring them back....", the BJP national spokesperson said while replying to a query whether Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was warming up to Congress ahead of elections. The Sena had last year announced that it would contest future elections on its own.
Listing out achievements of Modi government, Shukla said the country has listed a "quantum jump" in every field in the last four-and-a-half years of BJP rule. "Now PM Modiji has ensured that each 'paisa' of a rupee reaches the intended beneficiaries unlike during the erstwhile tenure of prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who had himself admitted that when one rupee is released from Delhi, only 10 'paisa' reaches to the targeted persons," Shukla said. He said the Central government is executing 129 welfare schemes in different part of the country.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old MS Dhoni is Back With a Vengeance: Border
- Roger Federer to Play French Open for First Time Since 2015
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- 'Where Art Thou?' Romeo, The World's Loneliest Frog, Just Found His Juliet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results