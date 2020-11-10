Balasore Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Balasore Assembly constituency in the state of Odisha are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Balasore is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Odisha where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Balasore was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are six candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Balasore seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Balasore constituency: Swarup Kumar Das (Biju Janata Dal), Manas Kumar Dutta (Bharatiya Janata Party), Mamata Kundu (Indian National Congress), Benudhar Barik (Independent), Bhagyauddit Daspattanayak (Independent), Md Numan Khan (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.