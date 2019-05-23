English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Balasore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Balasore MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Balasore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.92%. The estimated literacy level of Balasore is 77.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,41,825 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 41.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Srikant Kumar Jena of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 38,900 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.84% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.31% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balasore was: Rabindra Kumar Jena (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,342 men, 6,56,857 women and 19 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Balasore Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Balasore is: 21.5017 86.9217
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बालासोर, ओडिशा (Hindi); বালাসোর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बालासोर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બાલાાસોર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பாலசூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బాలాసోర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬಾಲಸೊರೆ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബാലാസോർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Balasore Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PJP(S)
--
--
Ramakanta Panda
ANC
--
--
Mohammed Alli
PSP(L)
--
--
Subhash
IND
--
--
Jagannath Das
IND
--
--
Basantalata Pattanayak
AITC
--
--
Haji Sk Abdul Istar
BJD
--
--
Rabindra Kumar Jena
IND
--
--
Ramanath Barik
IND
--
--
Jadunath Sethi
IND
--
--
Saroj Kumar Panda
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
INC
--
--
Navajyoti Patnaik
