Balasore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Balasore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PJP(S) -- -- Ramakanta Panda ANC -- -- Mohammed Alli PSP(L) -- -- Subhash IND -- -- Jagannath Das IND -- -- Basantalata Pattanayak AITC -- -- Haji Sk Abdul Istar BJD -- -- Rabindra Kumar Jena IND -- -- Ramanath Barik IND -- -- Jadunath Sethi IND -- -- Saroj Kumar Panda NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Pratap Chandra Sarangi INC -- -- Navajyoti Patnaik

Balasore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.92%. The estimated literacy level of Balasore is 77.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,41,825 votes which was 13.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 41.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Srikant Kumar Jena of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 38,900 votes which was 4.36% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 35.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.84% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.31% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balasore was: Rabindra Kumar Jena (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,09,342 men, 6,56,857 women and 19 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Balasore is: 21.5017 86.9217Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बालासोर, ओडिशा (Hindi); বালাসোর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बालासोर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બાલાાસોર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பாலசூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బాలాసోర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬಾಲಸೊರೆ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബാലാസോർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).