Baldev Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Puran Prakash of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Baldev seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (RSSP), Babita Devi (RLD), Puran Prakash (BJP), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Vinesh Kumar Sanwal (INC), Jivan Lal (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.28%, which is -1.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pooran Prakash of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.85 Baldev (बलदेव) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Baldev is part of Mathura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 363867 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,500 were male and 1,66,349 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baldev in 2019 was: 842 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,61,697 eligible electors, of which 1,88,904 were male,1,58,685 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,17,126 eligible electors, of which 1,76,695 were male, 1,40,426 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baldev in 2017 was 1,549. In 2012, there were 3,271 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pooran Prakash of BJP won in this seat defeating Niranjan Singh Dhangar of RLD by a margin of 13,208 which was 5.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 38.15% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pooran Prakash of RLD emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandrabhan Singh of BSP by a margin of 32,094 votes which was 16.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RLD had a vote share of 41.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 85 Baldev Assembly segment of the 17. Mathura Lok Sabha constituency. Hema Malini of BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat defeating Kunwar Narendra Singh of RLD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mathura Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Baldev are: Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar (RSSP), Babita Devi (RLD), Puran Prakash (BJP), Ashok Kumar (BSP), Vinesh Kumar Sanwal (INC), Jivan Lal (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.28%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.71%, while it was 60.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Baldev went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.85 Baldev Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 389. In 2012, there were 356 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.85 Baldev comprises of the following areas of Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 5 Raya and Raya Nagar Panchayat of 2 Mant Tehsil; KCs 6 Farah, 7 Baldev, 8 Barauli, Panchayats 4 Ladpur, 11 Barari, 12 Jhandipur, 13 Garhaya Latifpur, 14 Shahpur Farah, 15 Mahuan, 16 Makhdoom of Bad KC, Mahaban Nagar Panchayat, Baldev Nagar Panchayat, Gokul Nagar Panchayat and Farah Nagar Panchayat of 3 Mathura Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Baldev constituency, which are: Mathura, Mant, Sadabad, Etmadpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Goverdhan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Baldev is approximately 609 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Baldev is: 27°22’59.9"N 77°48’22.0"E.

