Ballabhgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बल्लभगढ़, Ballabgarh): Mool Chand Sharma of BJP leads

88. Ballabhgarh ( ( Ballabgarh) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,38,531 eligible electors, of which 1,33,914 were male, 1,04,615 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 231 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ballabhgarh Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 8577 55.22% Mool Chand Sharma LEADING INC 3967 25.54% Anand Kaushik AAP 1481 9.53% Hariender Kumar IND 938 6.04% Deepak Choudhary BSP 255 1.64% Arun Visala NOTA 134 0.86% Nota INLD 110 0.71% Rohtash ARVP 21 0.14% Deepak Gaur IND 19 0.12% Shelendra Singh SP 16 0.10% Adesh Kumar IND 13 0.08% Atul LKSK(P) 2 0.01% Kok Chand

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,01,021 eligible electors, of which 1,14,430 were male, 86,591 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 231 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,29,275.

Ballabhgarh has an elector sex ratio of 781.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Mool Chand Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 53098 votes which was 43.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sharda Rathore of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23844 votes which was 30.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 88. Ballabhgarh Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 52%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.36%, while it was 59.58 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.36%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 214 polling stations in 88. Ballabhgarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 183.

Extent: 88. Ballabhgarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: Ward Nos. 3, 4 and 22 to 25 in Faridabad (Municipal Corporation) of Faridabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ballabhgarh is: 28.3378 77.3231.

