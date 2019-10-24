Ballarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah): Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

72. Ballarpur ( ( Balharshah) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,272 eligible electors, of which 1,63,992 were male, 1,56,279 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ballarpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 11076 43.44% Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand LEADING INC 7955 31.20% Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade VBA 2927 11.48% Zode Raju Chinnayya GGP 2443 9.58% Manoj Dharma Atram NOTA 275 1.08% Nota BSP 167 0.66% Sarfaraj Yusuf Sheikh AMPI 145 0.57% Sachin Kailas Tembhurne AAP 132 0.52% Taher Hussain, Nasir Mohammad Sheikh IND 109 0.43% Sagar Ankush Raut IND 74 0.29% Bandu Zungaji Wakade IND 66 0.26% Tara Mahadeorao Kale IND 46 0.18% Anekshwar Raghunath Meshram IND 41 0.16% Ashok Sambaji Tumram RPI(R) 40 0.16% Arun Devidas Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,463 eligible electors, of which 1,58,970 were male, 1,48,493 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,450.

Ballarpur has an elector sex ratio of 952.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 43600 votes which was 22.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24736 votes which was 14.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 72. Ballarpur Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.64%, while it was 61.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 72. Ballarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.

Extent: 72. Ballarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Mul Tehsil, Pombhurna Tehsil, Ballarpur Tehsil, Chandrapur Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle - Chandrapur (2) and Chandrapur Rayatwari.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ballarpur is: 19.9766 79.534.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ballarpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.