Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Ballarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah): Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ballarpur (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
72. Ballarpur ( ( Balharshah) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,272 eligible electors, of which 1,63,992 were male, 1,56,279 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ballarpur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
11076
43.44%
Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand
INC
7955
31.20%
Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade
VBA
2927
11.48%
Zode Raju Chinnayya
GGP
2443
9.58%
Manoj Dharma Atram
NOTA
275
1.08%
Nota
BSP
167
0.66%
Sarfaraj Yusuf Sheikh
AMPI
145
0.57%
Sachin Kailas Tembhurne
AAP
132
0.52%
Taher Hussain, Nasir Mohammad Sheikh
IND
109
0.43%
Sagar Ankush Raut
IND
74
0.29%
Bandu Zungaji Wakade
IND
66
0.26%
Tara Mahadeorao Kale
IND
46
0.18%
Anekshwar Raghunath Meshram
IND
41
0.16%
Ashok Sambaji Tumram
RPI(R)
40
0.16%
Arun Devidas Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,463 eligible electors, of which 1,58,970 were male, 1,48,493 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,450.

Ballarpur has an elector sex ratio of 952.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 43600 votes which was 22.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24736 votes which was 14.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 72. Ballarpur Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.64%, while it was 61.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.38%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 72. Ballarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.

Extent: 72. Ballarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Mul Tehsil, Pombhurna Tehsil, Ballarpur Tehsil, Chandrapur Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle - Chandrapur (2) and Chandrapur Rayatwari.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ballarpur is: 19.9766 79.534.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ballarpur results.

