Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Ballarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah): Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ballarpur (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ballarpur (बल्लारपूर, Balharshah) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
72. Ballarpur ( ( Balharshah) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.01%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,272 eligible electors, of which 1,63,992 were male, 1,56,279 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,07,463 eligible electors, of which 1,58,970 were male, 1,48,493 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 316 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,83,450.
Ballarpur has an elector sex ratio of 952.97.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 43600 votes which was 22.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.01% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachchidanand of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24736 votes which was 14.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.74% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 72. Ballarpur Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.
Number of contestants: A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.64%, while it was 61.13 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.38%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 72. Ballarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 340.
Extent: 72. Ballarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra: Mul Tehsil, Pombhurna Tehsil, Ballarpur Tehsil, Chandrapur Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle - Chandrapur (2) and Chandrapur Rayatwari.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ballarpur is: 19.9766 79.534.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ballarpur results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Indians are Having a Hard Time Collecting Google Pay’s Rangoli and Flower Diwali Stamps
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Sneak Peek from Her Directorial Debut; Watch Video