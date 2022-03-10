Ballia Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 9 AM

Live election results updates of Ballia Nagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rama Shankar Tiwari (IND), Dharmendra Kumar (IND), Arjun Kumar (IND), Sagar Singh (LJPRV), Omprakash (INC), Daya Shankar Singh (BJP), Narad Rai (SP), Shivdas Prasad Verma (BSP), Ajay S/O Kedar (AAP), Ajay S/O Rajnarayan (SJASP), Jitendra Tiwari (VIP), Prakash Kumar (AIFB), M.Shamim Khan (AIMIM), Shankar Ram Rawat (VSIP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 53.83%, which is 1.86% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anand of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.361 Ballia Nagar (बलिया नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Ballia Nagar is part of Ballia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,51,248 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,94,550 were male and 1,56,689 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ballia Nagar in 2019 was: 805 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,09,776 eligible electors, of which 1,98,202 were male,1,59,951 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,48,334 eligible electors, of which 1,96,514 were male, 1,51,779 female and 41 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ballia Nagar in 2017 was 1,362. In 2012, there were 1,084 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anand of BJP won in this seat defeating Laxman of SP by a margin of 40,011 which was 21.52% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.96% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Narad Rai of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sathi Ramji Gupta of QED by a margin of 25,128 votes which was 14.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 361 Ballia Nagar Assembly segment of the 72. Ballia Lok Sabha constituency. Virendra Singh of BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat defeating Sanatan Pandey of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ballia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 53.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.97%, while it was 48.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ballia Nagar went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.361 Ballia Nagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 355. In 2012, there were 356 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.361 Ballia Nagar comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 5 Nagar, 6 Dubahar, Panchayats 133 Jawahin, 134 Hariharpur, 135 Repura, 136 Rampur Titihi, 137 Kachhuwa Khas, 138 Pindari, 139 Sinhakund, 140 Parsiyan, 141 Haldi, 142 Puras, 143 Rohuwan, 158 Hans Nagar of 7 Haldi KC and Ballia Municipal Board of 4 Ballia Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ballia Nagar constituency, which are: Bairia, Bansdih, Phephana. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Buxar district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Ballia Nagar is approximately 389 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ballia Nagar is: 25°44’41.3"N 84°11’36.6"E.

