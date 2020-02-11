Ballimaran Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ballimaran (बल्लीमारान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Old Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Ballimaran is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,41,739 eligible electors, of which 78,020 were male, 63,704 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ballimaran in 2020 is 816.51.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Ballimaran, there are a total of 2290 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,40,776 eligible electors, of which 78,774 were male, 61,991 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 88,546 eligible electors, of which 73,488 were male, 58,075 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,38,182 eligible electors, of which 77,419 were male, 60,759 female.

The number of service voters in Ballimaran in 2015 was 4. In 2013, there were 4 and in 2008 there were 4.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Imran Hussain of AAP won in this seat by defeating Shayam Lal Morwal of BJP by a margin of 33,877 votes which was 35.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.71% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Haroon Yusuf of INC won in this seat defeating Moti Lal Sodhi of BJP by a margin of 8,093 votes which was 9.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 36.18% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Haroon Yasuf of INC won in this seat defeating Moti Lal Sodhi of BJP by a margin of 6,237 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.08% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 22. Ballimaran Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants. In 2013, 17 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ballimaran are: Imran Hussain (AAP), Deep Chand (BSP), Lata (BJP), Haroon Yusuf (INC), Krishan Kumar (BRD), Zafar Mirza (RRP), Sajid Ali (RRP), Hansa (PPID), Arif Nabi (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.58%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.95%, while it was 67.47% in 2013. In 2008, 59.61% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is 2.63%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 152 polling stations in 22. Ballimaran constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 167. In 2013 there were 167 polling stations and in 2008, there were 171.

Extent:

22. Ballimaran constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 112 Ward No. 112 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 111 Ward No. 111 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 131 Ward No. 131 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Quraish Nagar, Ballimaran, Ram Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Ballimaran is 2.99 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110006, 110055

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ballimaran is: 28°38'10.7"N 77°13'57.7"E.

