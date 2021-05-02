Bally Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bally Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

169. Bally (बाली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bally is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,76,001 eligible electors, of which 93,371 were male, 82,627 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bally in 2021 is 885.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,59,941 eligible electors, of which 86,318 were male, 73,621 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,42,634 eligible electors, of which 79,639 were male, 62,995 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bally in 2016 was 146. In 2011, there were 95.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Baishali Dalmiya of TMC won in this seat by defeating Saumendranath Bera of CPIM by a margin of 15,403 votes which was 13.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sultan Singh of TMC won in this seat defeating Kanika Ganguly of CPIM by a margin of 6,600 votes which was 6.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 169. Bally Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bally are: Dipsita Dhar (CPIM), Baishali Dalmiya (BJP), Rana Chatterjee (TMC), Putul Chowdhury (SUCOIC), Indranath Das (IND), Ujjwala Biswas (IND), Goutam Das (IND), Jitendra Prasad (IND), Maya Samanta (IND), Rajkumar Dhanuk (IND), Surya Kanta Ghosh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.32%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.2%, while it was 73.78% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 169. Bally constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 192. In 2011 there were 177 polling stations.

Extent:

169. Bally constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: Bally (M). It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Bally is 11 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bally is: 22°37’55.9"N 88°20’49.2"E.

