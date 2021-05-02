Ballygunge Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ballygunge Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

161. Ballygunge (बालीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ballygunge is part of 23. Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,623 eligible electors, of which 1,33,172 were male, 1,14,443 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ballygunge in 2021 is 859.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,41,079 eligible electors, of which 1,31,430 were male, 1,09,642 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,835 eligible electors, of which 1,23,070 were male, 96,765 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ballygunge in 2016 was 39. In 2011, there were 32.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Subrata Mukherjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Krishna Debnath of INC by a margin of 15,225 votes which was 9.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subrata Mukherjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Fuad Halim of CPIM by a margin of 41,185 votes which was 28.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 161. Ballygunge Assembly segment of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Dakshin Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ballygunge are: Dr Fuad Halim (CPIM), Lokenath Chatterjee (BJP), Rajendra Ram Das (BSP), Subrata Mukherjee (TMC), Anirban Saha (PVM), Chhanda Saha (BNARP), Sekh Sadik Hussain (USP), Amitava Dutta (IND), Kaushik Ghoshal (IND), Santanu Saha (IND), Zubin Rashid (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.71%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.86%, while it was 66.16% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 161. Ballygunge constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 274 polling stations.

Extent:

161. Ballygunge constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-60, 61, 64, 65, 68, 69 and 85 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Ballygunge is 8 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ballygunge is: 22°31’59.9"N 88°21’52.9"E.

