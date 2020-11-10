Balrampur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Balrampur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Balrampur (Balrampur), is an Assembly / Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (Bihar). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Balrampur is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorized as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.65%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,18,706 eligible electors, of which 1,69,126 were male, 1,49,547 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 elections, there were a total of 2,97,746 eligible electors, of which 1,58,743 were male, 1,38,989 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,32,774 eligible electors, of which 1,23,214 were male, 1,09,560 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balrampur in 2015 was 33. In 2010, there were 28.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mahboob Alam of CPIMLL won in this seat by defeating Barun Kumar Jha of BJP by a margin of 20,419 votes which was 10.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIMLL had a vote share of 31.7% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dulal Chandra Goshwami of IND won in this seat defeating of CPIMLL by a margin of 2,704 votes which was 1.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.69% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 65. Balrampur Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Balrampur are: Khawaja Bahauddin Ahmed (NCP), Sangita Devi (LJP), Azad Khan (RJKP), Md. Noor Alam (PCP), Md. Fakhruddin (JDS), Barun Kumar Jha (VIP), Mahboob Alam (CPIMLL), Munovar Husain (SDPI), Md. Shamim Akhtar (PPID), Sakir Alam (BMP), Jagannath Das (IND), Md. Zinnah (IND), Tanweer Shamsi (IND), Sunil Chaudhary (IND)

Voter Turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.24%, while it was 63.27% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 327 polling stations in 65. Balrampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 285. In 2010 there were 241 polling stations.

Extent:

65. Balrampur constituency comprises the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Balrampur and Barsoi. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Balrampur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West Bengal adjoining seats: West Bengal.

The total area covered by Balrampur is 438.53 square kilometres.

Map location:

