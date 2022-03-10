Balrampur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Balrampur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jay Mangal (IND), Madan Lal (PEP), Jagram Paswan (SP), Hariram (BSS), Babita (INC), Paltoo Ram (BJP), Santosh Kumari (IJP), Hari Ram (BSP), Lal Ji (ASPKR), Ravindra Kumar (IND), Uma Devi (BJMP), Uday Chand (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 48.08%, which is 0.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Palturam of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Balrampur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.294 Balrampur (बलरामपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Balrampur is part of Shrawasti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,15,275 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,30,617 were male and 1,84,641 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balrampur in 2019 was: 801 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,65,147 eligible electors, of which 2,27,250 were male,1,83,466 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,56,376 eligible electors, of which 1,98,312 were male, 1,58,061 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balrampur in 2017 was 41. In 2012, there were 30 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Palturam of BJP won in this seat defeating Shivlal of INC by a margin of 24,860 which was 12.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jagram Paswan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ramapati Shastri of BJP by a margin of 18,262 votes which was 11.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.97% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 294 Balrampur Assembly segment of the 58. Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 48.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 47.1%, while it was 45.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Balrampur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.294 Balrampur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 393. In 2012, there were 346 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.294 Balrampur comprises of the following areas of Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Balrampur Pashimi, 2 Balrampur Purvi and Balrampur Municipal Board of 1 Balrampur Tehsil; KC 1 Sri Datt Ganj, Panchayats 87 Gumadi, 88 Pipra Yaqoob, 89 Agaya Buzurge, 90 Shivpur Mahant, 91 Pipra Ramchander, 92 Mujaihni, 93 Mahadaiya Sirsiya, 94 Bangawan, 95 Gidhaur, 96 Gaur, 97 Kalu Bankat, 99 Redwaliya, 104 Chamroopur, 107 Jafara Bad and 108 Pehar of 3 Pehar KC of 3 Utraula Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Balrampur constituency, which are: Gainsari, Tulsipur, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Utraula. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Balrampur is approximately 624 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balrampur is: 27°24’01.4"N 82°13’53.4"E.

