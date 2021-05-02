Balurghat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Balurghat Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

39. Balurghat (बेलूरघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Balurghat is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,79,958 eligible electors, of which 90,650 were male, 89,290 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balurghat in 2021 is 985.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,609 eligible electors, of which 81,801 were male, 78,797 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,39,816 eligible electors, of which 72,037 were male, 67,779 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balurghat in 2016 was 296. In 2011, there were 216.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Biswanath Choudhury of RSP won in this seat by defeating Chakravorti Shankar of TMC by a margin of 1,450 votes which was 1.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 42.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chakraborty Shankar of TMC won in this seat defeating Biswanath Choudhury of RSP by a margin of 18,291 votes which was 14.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.27% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 39. Balurghat Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Balurghat are: Ashok Kumar Lahiri (BJP), Jogesh Chandra Murmu (BSP), Sekhar Dasgupta (TMC), Sucheta Biswas (RVNSP), Anup Barman (KPPU), Dulal Barman (BJMP), Narottam Saha (AMB), Birendra Nath Mahanta (SUCOIC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.7%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.17%, while it was 89.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 244 polling stations in 39. Balurghat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 188. In 2011 there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

39. Balurghat constituency comprises of the following areas of Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Hilli 2. Amritakhand, Vatpara and Chingishpur GPs of CDB Balurghat 3. Balurghat (M). It shares an inter-state border with Dakshin Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Balurghat is 213 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balurghat is: 25°14’14.6"N 88°52’43.0"E.

