Balurghat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Balurghat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Dr.Sukanta Majumdar RSP -- -- Ranen Barman JMM -- -- Naran Tudu KPP(U) -- -- Nubash Chandra Barman CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Manas Chakraborty SUCI -- -- Biren Mahanta BSP -- -- Nalin Chandra Murmu INC -- -- Abdus Sadek Sarkar BMP -- -- Ranendra Nath Mali SHS -- -- Ranjit Kumar Mohanta IND -- -- Bibhuti Tudu IND -- -- Muslima Khatun NOTA -- -- Nota AITC -- -- Arpita Ghosh

6. Balurghat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 15.19%. The estimated literacy level of Balurghat is 70.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arpita Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating the RSP candidate by a margin of 1,06,964 votes which was 10.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.53% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prasanta Kumar Majumdar of RSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 5,105 votes which was 0.58% of the total votes polled. RSP had a vote share of 44.35% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.71% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Balurghat was: Arpita Ghosh (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,53,841 men, 6,00,646 women and 10 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Balurghat is: 25.2621 88.7962Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बलूरघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বালুরঘাট, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बलूरघाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બાલુઘાટ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பலூர்காட், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బలూర్ ఘాట్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಲೂರ್​ಘಟ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബലൂർഘട്ട്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)