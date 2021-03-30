Balusseri Candidate List: Key Contests in Balusseri Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Balusseri Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Balusseri seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Purushuan Kadalundi of CPM won from this seat beating U.C Raman Padanilam of IND by a margin of 15,464 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Purushan Kadalundi of CPM won from this this constituency defeating A. Balaram of INC by a margin of 8,882 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Balusseri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Balussery constituency are: K. M. Sachin Dev of CPI(M), Dharmajan Bolgatty of CONG, Libin Bhaskar of BJP