Balusseri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Balusseri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

25. Balusseri (बालुसरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Balusseri is part of 5. Kozhikode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,24,239 eligible electors, of which 1,08,021 were male, 1,16,216 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Balusseri in 2021 is 1076.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,09,667 eligible electors, of which 1,00,559 were male, 1,09,108 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,134 eligible electors, of which 88,303 were male, 96,806 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Balusseri in 2016 was 1,493. In 2011, there were 1,258.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Purushuan Kadalundi of CPIM won in this seat by defeating U.C Raman Padanilam of IND by a margin of 15,464 votes which was 8.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Purushan Kadalundi of CPIM won in this seat defeating A. Balaram of INC by a margin of 8,882 votes which was 5.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 25. Balusseri Assembly segment of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Balusseri are: Jobish Balussery (BSP), Dharmajan Bolgatty (INC), Libin Balussery (BJP), Adv K M Sachindev (CPIM), Chandrika (WPOI), Mohandas Unnikulam (RPOIA), Dharmendran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.28%, while it was 81.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 25. Balusseri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 164. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

25. Balusseri constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Atholi, Balusseri, Kayanna, Koorachundu, Kottur, Naduvannur, Panangad, Ulliyeri and Unnikulam Panchayats in Quilandy Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Balusseri is 343 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Balusseri is: 11°29’37.0"N 75°50’42.7"E.

